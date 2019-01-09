Budget session: Likely from Jan 31 to Feb 13

New Delhi: The budget session is likely to be held from January 31 to February 13, government sources said.

The sources said on Wednesday that  an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1.

The sources further said that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had deliberated on the likely dates for the upcoming budget session of the Parliament at a meeting.

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha. The general elections are due in April-May, the sources added.

