Budget is presented with a 10-year vision: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the budget is presented with a 10-year vision in mind and there are several measures to achieve it.

Addressing a press conference soon after presenting her maiden Budget, Sitharaman said that the focus is on the overall development of the economy.

The Finance Minister said :“We looked at rural initiatives, all of which will give certain dynamic to the rural areas. Similarly, we looked at how urban living can be better”.

Justifying the measure announced in the Budget for the shadow banking sector, the Finance Minister said NBFCs are a critical component of our banking system. The government has adopted a comprehensive approach for NBFC financing.