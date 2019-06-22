Budget 2019-20: Printing of documents begins with Halwa Ceremony

Halwa Ceremony
New Delhi: The Halwa ceremony marking the commencement of printing process for the General Budget 2019-20 was held in North Block here today in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union General Budget 2019-20 is to be presented on July 5. To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget.

The Budget press situated in North Block, which houses all the officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff gain touch with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.

At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur; Finance Secretary SC Garg, Revenue Secretary AB Pandey, DFS Secretary Rajiv Kumar and DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, among others.

PC Mody, Chairman, CBDT; PK Das, Chairman, CBIC, Members of CBDT & CBIC and Arvind Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Budget), besides other officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance involved in the Budget preparation and printing process were also present on the occasion. Later, the Finance Minister took a round of the Press and acquainted herself about the printing process.

