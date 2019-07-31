BSY govt cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

Mysore: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and newly-formed BJP government on Tuesday scrapped Tipu Jayanti celebrations by the State Government.

The BJP has been opposing the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom since 2015 when the annual event was launched during the Congress rule.

Within three days after coming to power, the Yediyurappa Government issued an order cancelling the “Tipu Jayanti” celebrations, initiated by the Siddaramaiah led Congress Ministry as an annual affair on November 10, 2015, amid protest by the BJP.

The celebrations were continued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition Government.

While it is claimed that the decision was taken after analysing the past incidents, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the governed alleging them of not being secular. Descendants of Tipu Sultan in Kolkata expressed their displeasure over the decision.

Yediruppa government, on the other hand, considered the Tipu Jayanti celebrations as ‘Controversial and communal’. According to the BJP government, Tipu Sultan was a ‘religious bigot’ and ‘brutal killer.

Tipu Sultan was born on 10 November 1750 at Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and was the ruler of then Mysore from 1782 till his death in 1799.

In May 1799, Tipu Sultan was killed by the British forces as he was considered a major threat by the East India Company. This 18th-century ruler of Mysore died while defending his fort at Srirangapatna. Although considered a controversial figure by BJP and Hindu organisations, some historians still consider Tipu Sultan as a modern, secular ruler for exhibiting his might to the Britishers.