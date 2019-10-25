BSP losing base in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party is fast losing its base in Uttar Pradesh if one is to go by the results of just concluded Assembly bye-elections.

The party not only lost its sitting Jalalpur seat, but its candidates were routed by the Congress in Rampur, Lucknow Cantt, Govind Nagar, Pratapgarh, Gangoh and Zaidpur assembly segments.

Jalalpur was considered a BSP pocket borough but its defeat here is a shocker for the party. The BSP candidates in more than half a dozen seats have lost their deposits.

Party sources said these bye-elections clearly point to the party’s downfall. A party coordinator said: “I do not know if our leaders realize this or not but we, party workers, can see the writing on the wall”.