BSNL Suspends International Wi-Fi Roaming Service In Chennai

Chennai: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has suspended International Wi-Fi roaming service for the Chennai and Tami Nadu circle.

As per reports, the company hasn’t detailed the reason for suspension of this service, but only details that the service is suspended with immediate effect in Chennai Telephones (including TN Circle) under GSM prepaid mobile service till further orders.

BSNL has issued a statement that says the International Wi-Fi Roaming service for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle has been suspended. The Rs. 501 plan that offers unlimited data through Wi-Fi hotspots for 30 days is terminated, and the company did not offer any explanation to the suspension, informed sources.

