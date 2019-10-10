BSNL shut down report is false propaganda by competitors: BSNL Odisha CGM

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
BSNL shut down
13

Bhubaneswar: Refuting media reports on shut down of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Uday Shankar Panda, CGM BSNL, Odisha circle, termed it as false propaganda by competitors.

In a statement issued by CGM BSNL, Odisha circle, Uday Shankar Panda said: “It is observed that rumours regarding the closure of BSNL are being circulated through various social media and other un-reputed sites by certain unscrupulous and  unauthorized elements.”

Related Posts

Blood donation camps across Odisha on 74th birth anniv of…

42 Havildar Majors promoted to Drill Sub-Inspector of Police

Vedanta Lanjigarh Observes International Day Of Older…

Terming the reports propaganda by some miscreants in association with some private operators to divert BSNL customers, Mr Panda appealing the customers of Odisha and the general public not to take cognizance of such rumours.

“BSNL is always determined to provide the best possible service at the most economic rate,” Mr Panda further stated.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Blood donation camps across Odisha on 74th birth anniv of…

42 Havildar Majors promoted to Drill Sub-Inspector of Police

Vedanta Lanjigarh Observes International Day Of Older…

1 of 5,537