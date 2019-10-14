BSF to deploy anti-drone system to neutralize UAVs on Indo-Pak border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sought anti-drone system to counter rogue UAVs on India-Pakistan international border.

The border guarding force will have a full drone detection system that will have radars, radio frequency receivers, jammers and system controllers to neutralize all Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

A senior official said: “The BSF has been asked to obtain the required technology to detect and effectively engage rogue drones by the Union home ministry. The force has also been asked to train troops who will handle these systems at the Indo-Pak IB that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat”.

