BSF nabs suspected Pak intruder in Jammu and Kashmir

National
By pragativadinewsservice
BSF nabs suspected Pak intruder
8

Akhnoor: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a suspected Pakistani intruder from Akhnoor sector along the International Border (IB) area last night.

He was trying to sneak in into the Indian side, official sources said. The BSF personnel patrolling the border area caught the suspect red-handed, the sources said.

Related Posts

Manipur crisis: CM meets BJP chief Amit Shah, JP Nadda to…

Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 73, teams deployed to…

Union Home Minister Flags Off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat…

After initial questioning, the BSF handed over the suspect to the local police.

The suspect is now detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police, although no case has been registered yet against him.

In recent days, Pakistan has been trying to send intruders into India to disturb law and order situation in Kashmir Valley, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Manipur crisis: CM meets BJP chief Amit Shah, JP Nadda to…

Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 73, teams deployed to…

Union Home Minister Flags Off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat…

1 of 3,018