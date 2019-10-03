BSF nabs suspected Pak intruder in Jammu and Kashmir

Akhnoor: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a suspected Pakistani intruder from Akhnoor sector along the International Border (IB) area last night.

He was trying to sneak in into the Indian side, official sources said. The BSF personnel patrolling the border area caught the suspect red-handed, the sources said.

After initial questioning, the BSF handed over the suspect to the local police.

The suspect is now detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police, although no case has been registered yet against him.

In recent days, Pakistan has been trying to send intruders into India to disturb law and order situation in Kashmir Valley, sources said.