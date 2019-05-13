BSF jawan injured in landmine explosion

Malkangiri: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan received injuries when a landmine planted by the Maoists exploded near Gobindapalli ghat on Malkangiri-Jeypore road on Monday.

According to sources, the security forces personnel were on a combing operation along the Malkangiri-Jeypore road when one of them accidentally stepped on the landmine which went off.

Due to the explosion, a BSF jawan sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for preliminary treatment.

Reportedly, the security forces have intensified the combing operation in the Maoist-infested area, sources added.