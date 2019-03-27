BSF jawan from Odisha shoots self with service revolver in WB

Bhubaneswar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Odisha allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver in West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Gouda of Jhilik village under Mohana block in Gajapati district. He was posted at Patiram area in West Bengal.

According to sources, fellow jawans found Gouda’s blood-soaked body today and alerted higher officials. The body has been sent for post mortem and it will soon be sent to the jawan’s native place.

The exact reason as to why the jawan took this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, officials said.