BSE to release admit cards for Matric supplementary exam today

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will release the admit cards for Matric supplementary examinations from today.

Students who had registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website www.bseodisha.nic.in.

The Matric supplementary examination will commence from July 8 and will continue till July 14. On the other hand, Paper II of the State Open School Exams will be conducted from July 8 to 16.

Nearly 27, 616 students will appear for the examination in as many as 122 centres while 9033 students will appear at 55 centres for the State Open School Exams which will be conducted from July 8 to 16.