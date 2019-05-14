BSE Odisha Matric results to be announced in 3rd week of May

Cuttack: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Class 10 board examination results 2019 in the third week of May, informed BSE secretary Ramasish Hajra.

Hajra also stated that the reason behind the delay in declaration of result is due to the efforts to make the results error-free.

However, the exact date for the publication of the results is yet to be announced.

Earlier, the evaluation of publication of results was delayed owing to restoration work in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

Steps to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

More than 5 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year.