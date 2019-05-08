BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 delayed

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha Result 2019 for Class 10 board examinations, scheduled to be released on May 7, has been delayed for a few days.

Though the date for the release of BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 has not been confirmed by the board as yet, the results are likely be declared by May 15, 2019.

According to sources, the results process got delayed due to cyclone Fani.

The reason for the delay is due to the restoration work which is presently underway in the state of Odisha.

While the board is almost ready with the result, due to administrative concerns, the board is not able set a date for the same.

The official websites for results are- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The board exams began from February 23 and concluded on March 8, 2019 for class 10 and for class 12 exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20, 2019.

More than 5 lakh candidates are waiting for their Class 10 results.