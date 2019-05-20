BSE Matric result likely to be out tomorrow

Cuttack: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will likely announce the Class 10 board examination results 2019 tomorrow.

BSE president Jahan Ara Begum also informed that a meeting regarding the finalisation of the date and time of the declaration of the result will be held today following which the date of the results will be announced in a press meet.

Earlier, the dates of declaration of results were postponed by the Board owing to various reasons. Begum in her statement to media earlier said that the reason behind the delay in declaration of result is due to the efforts to make the results error-free and also the delay in power restoration following massive damages to power infrastructure by cyclone Fani.

Matric exam in Odisha was held between February 22 and March 8. A total of 5,87,720 students had appeared in the examination at 2953 centres.