BSCL organises Menstrual Hygiene Day

Bhubaneswar: Taking the awareness on menstrual hygiene to a new level, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) through its Socially Smart Programme, included boys in the observance of Menstrual Hygiene Day-2019 today.

Though the programme has been organised in the city for several years, boys participated for the first time. The programme was organised at conference hall of SC/ST Tribal Museum near CRP Square.

As the boys of today would be the fathers of tomorrow, the inclusion of boys in the programme would be immensely helpful as the fathers also have an important role in ensuring better menstrual hygiene along with the mothers.

Bhubaneswar Socially Smart Programme is a flagship initiative of BSCL in association with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through which social awareness and leadership qualities among youth, adolescent girls and women were developed. The BSCL-UNFPA programme is now being undertaken in 100 slums across the city in association with implementing partner Humara Bachpan.

Mantu Nayak, a youth leader from Kedarpalli Basti said, “The participation of boys in the annual programme will definitely help our society to ensure better menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls. I am happy to participate in this programme.’’

Chittaranjan Behera a youth leader from Ganganagar area said, “Menstrual hygiene might be a sensitive subject in which boys do not tend to take no interest. However, for building healthy and smart society we need to have boys in the discussion rooms and today it has happened.’’

Laxmipriya Bhukta, a Peer Leader from Durga Mandap Basti, who spoke on the occasion on menstrual hygiene about the necessity of keeping good health and also not to make compromise with it as today’s girls are future mothers.

Arpita Mali from Gautam Nagar said, “The awareness should have been more intense as in rural and slum areas as the people have to get good counsellors. However, due to lack of it there could be more risks to health of future mothers.”