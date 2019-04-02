Brown sugar worth Rs 30L seized in Puri, two arrested

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Puri: A 15- member team of the Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau, (EI&EB) Cuttack Central Division, on Tuesday conducted a raid at Kakatpur Block Chhak and seized brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh.

The anti-narcotics team has also arrested two persons—Amiya Ranjan Swain and Gaurang Swain, residents of Kakatpur for their alleged involvement in the contraband trading.

According to sources, the excise officials were tipped off about the trade of the contraband in the area, following which a team conducted a raid and seized the brown sugar.

The arrested were forwarded to the court, informed the excise officials.

