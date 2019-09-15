Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Balasore, 3 held

Balasore: Shadevkhunta Police on Sunday seized 300 grams of brown sugar from three persons near Luniajodi bridge at Mukeswardwar in Balasore district.

The arrested persons were identified as Kingpin Haider Ali and his two associates.

Acting on reliable inputs, Shadevkhunta police today intercepted three persons near Luniajodi bridge and conducted a search. During the search, police found brown sugar from the possession of the accused persons. Besides, Rs 9.44 lakh in cash was also seized from their possession.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated to nearly Rs 30 lakh.

The accused persons were registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, sources added.

Also read: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Balasore, three including kingpin held