Brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Khurda

By pragativadinewsservice
Brown sugar
Khurda: Police on Tuesday seized brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh at Samnatrapur area in Khurda and arrested one person in this connection.

The identity of the arrested person is yet to be ascertained.

Acting on reliable inputs, the Excise Flying Squad conducted a raid Samnatrapur area this morning and seized brown sugar worth around Rs 3 lakh. The cops also arrested the person in this connection.

A case was registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of the IPC and he was forwarded to court.

