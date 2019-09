Bhubaneswar: Police on Tuesday seized brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh in Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this connection.

The identity of the arrested was not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Khandagiri police and Special Squad conducted a raid and seized more than 250 gms of brown sugar from the possession of the accused persons.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court.