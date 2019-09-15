Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a major crackdown against drug peddling, the sleuths of Central Excise department in Cuttack seized 92 gms of brown sugar from a person near Gadagadia ghat here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Balaram Behera of Machuabazar of the city.

Acting on reliable inputs, the cops today intercepted a person near Gadagadia ghat on suspicion. During frisking, police found brown sugar from his possession.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is nearly Rs 10 lakh.

The accused person has been booked under relevant Sections of the IPC. He will be forwarded to the court after interrogation, sources in the police said.