Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Balasore, one peddler held

Balasore: Excise officials on Friday seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from near Jaleswar railway station in Balasore district and arrested a person in this connection.

The identity of the accused person yet to be revealed.

Acting on a tip-off, Cuttack excise flying squad this morning conducted a raid at Jaleswar railway station.

During the search, officials intercepted the accused person who was trying to sell the contraband. Following this, cops seized brown sugar weighing over 100 grams from the possession of the person and arrested him.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 10 lakhs, the officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused person under relevant Sections of the IPC and he will soon be forwarded to court.