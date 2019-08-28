Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Balasore, one held

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown sugar seized
10

Balasore: Police on Wednesday seized 105 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from Sadanand Square in Balasore district and arrested a person in this connection.

The identity of the accused person yet to be ascertained.

Related Posts

Naveen Launches Multi Dimensional Pilot Project For…

Hanuman coin racket busted in Cuttack, four held

Fake mattress manufacturing unit busted in Jharsuguda, three…

Acting on a tip-off, a police team this morning conducted a raid at Sadanand Square here. During the search, police seized around 105 grams of brown sugar from the possession of a person and arrested him.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 10 lakhs, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused person under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, the police added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Naveen Launches Multi Dimensional Pilot Project For…

Hanuman coin racket busted in Cuttack, four held

Fake mattress manufacturing unit busted in Jharsuguda, three…

1 of 2,236