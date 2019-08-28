Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Balasore, one held

Balasore: Police on Wednesday seized 105 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from Sadanand Square in Balasore district and arrested a person in this connection.

The identity of the accused person yet to be ascertained.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team this morning conducted a raid at Sadanand Square here. During the search, police seized around 105 grams of brown sugar from the possession of a person and arrested him.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 10 lakhs, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused person under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, the police added.