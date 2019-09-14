Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Balasore, three including kingpin held

Balasore: Police on Saturday seized at least 1 kg of brown sugar and arrested three persons including the kingpin of the drug smuggling racket near Arad Bazar in Balasore district today.

The mastermind of the racket has been identified as Sheikh Haider.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by IIC Paresh Kumar Rout conducted a raid near Arad Bazar area and seized one kg of brown sugar estimated to worth around Rs 1 crore from the possession of the accused persons. Cops also seized two motorcycles, mobile phones and a car from them.

The arrested persons have links with a bigger drug smuggling gang and the contraband consignment was being transported to Bhubaneswar when it was seized, the officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Besides, the main accused Haider is being interrogated by the cops, sources said.