Brown sugar worth lakhs seized in Nimapara, two held

Nimapara: Excise officials reportedly seized 32 grams of brown sugar from Nimapara market late on Saturday night and arrested two persons in this connection.

According to reports, the arrested persons have been identified as Krupasindhu Bhoi and Rasmi Ranjan Jena. The market price of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 3.20 lakh.

The accused duo confessed that the network of the illegal trade is spread from West Bengal to Balasore. They have been forwarded to judicial custody, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that smuggling of brown sugar, ganja and other contraband is rampant in the area with the connivance of local police and excise staff.

“As the excise office is not functioning properly, the illegal trade is mushrooming in the area and college going students are becoming victims to it,” said the local police.