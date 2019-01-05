Brown sugar seized in Khurda, two peddlers held

By pragativadinewsservice
Khurda: Excise sleuths on Saturday seized brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh from Baseli Sahi area in Khurda district arrested two peddlers in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs, the Excise sleuths conducted surprise raids in the area. During the raids, officials seized brown sugar weighing 240 grams from the arrested duo.

Police said the estimated value of seized contraband is over Rs 20 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused duo under relevant Sections of the IPC.

Further investigations into the smuggling racket is on, sources in the police said.

