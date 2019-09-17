Brown sugar seized in Khurda, one held

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown sugar
Khurda: Police have seized 16 gram of brown sugar near Khurda district headquarter hospital last night and arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested has been identified as Prakash Nayak alias Muna.

Acting on reliable inputs about a drug consignment, Khurda police raided the area and arrested the accused person. Besides, a mobile phone and Rs 30,000 in cash were seized from his possession.

As per police sources, several cases are pending against Muna in different police stations in the district.

 

