Brown sugar seized in Haladipadia slum, woman peddler held

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Friday zeroed in on a woman from Haladipadia slum here on charges of peddling brown sugar.

According to reports, Quick Action Team (QAT) and Laxmisagar Police conducted a joint raid in the slum area and seized 19 grams of brown sugar the possession of the arrested woman peddler.

It may be mentioned here that Haladipadia slum has turned a safe haven for the smugglers, who circulate the banned drug in the state capital right under the nose of the police.

Earlier on April 24, the Excise Department sleuths had seized 45 grams of brown sugar from Haladipadia slum. The Flying Squad had also seized 200 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 20 lakh from the slum.

During these seizures, the police had rounded up several peddlers from the same slum area on charges of smuggling brown sugar.

While the illegal sale of the contraband goes unabated in the Capital city, the kingpin of the brown sugar smuggling racket still remains elusive.

