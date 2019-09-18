Brown sugar seized in city, 3 held

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown Sugar
Bhubaneswar: Police have seized 10 gram of brown sugar near Bharatpur fish market here and arrested three persons in this connection on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kiran Kumar Swain, Subham Kumar Das and Patitapaban Bhujabala of Khurda district.

Acting on reliable inputs about a drug consignment, Khandagiri police raided the area and apprehended the accused persons near Ayurvedic College yesterday.

Besides, police have seized 3 mobile phones and a bike from the accused possession.

As per police sources, the seized contraband amounts to around Rs 1 lakh.

