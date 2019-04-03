Brown sugar, cash & firearm seized in Khurda, 2 peddlers held

Khurda: Jatni police on Wednesday apprehended two persons from Bali Chakk in Mundia Sahi of Khurda and seized 20 grams brown sugar along with some cash, a firearm and a live bullet from their possession.

The accused duo has been identified as Sk Farid (26) and Sk Chand (22).

Acting on reliable information about the presence of the peddlers in the area, officials conducted a raid at a street near Irani Masjid at Balichhak of Mundia Sahi and nabbed the duo.

Following the raid, officials seized 20 grams of brown sugar from their possession. Cops also seized four mobile phones, one single shotgun of bore size 7.62 mm loaded with one round live ammunition and Rs. 2,30,000 in cash.

Moreover, a black Bajaj Pulsar 150 motorcycle (OD 02 AH 3206) and one Honda CB Twister red/black motorcycle bearing registration number (OR 041 7082) has been seized from them.

While a case (115/19) under Sections 21 (b) of NDPS Act and 25 (1-B) (a) of Arms Act has been registered against the arrested peddlers at Jatni police station, they will soon be forwarded to court, sources said.