Brother-sister duo killed in snakebite in Sundargarh village

Brother-sister duo
Sundargarh: A minor brother-sister duo was killed after being bitten by a poisonous snake at Subulia village under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district today.

According to sources, the minors were sleeping inside their house late last night when the venomous reptile bit them.

Though the siblings were rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela, the doctors declared the brother-sister duo “dead upon arrival”.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the siblings.

