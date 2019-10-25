Brother Duo Killed In Road Mishap In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a bike-borne brother duo was killed in a road accident on the Biju Expressway in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sanatan Bhainsa (45) and Jagannath Bhainsa (43) of Tumbeikela village.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Friday morning while the brothers were riding the motorcycle when a speeding iron-laden truck ran over them. The duo died on the spot following the mishap.

Irked over the accident, locals resorted to agitation and staged road blockade on Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals.

Cops have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem and have also seized the two vehicles from the mishap spot, sources said.