Broker-free RTOs : Eviction of unauthorised structures near RTO-II

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued the eviction drive to remove unauthorised constructions near RTO offices here.

Today, the authorities razed temporary shops, cabins, and stalls near Bhubaneswar RTO-II campus. Police forces have been pressed into service to avoid any unpleasant situation during the drive.

As per the guidelines, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on September 28 had directed RTOs to dismantle all temporary huts erected along the boundary wall of Government land.

Earlier yesterday, demolition drive was carried out in front of the RTO-I office at Acharya Vihar.