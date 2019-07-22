British PM holds emergency meet after Iran seizes tanker

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has chaired an emergency meeting to deal with the situation arising out of seizure of oil tanker by Iran.

May was closeted with her ministers and security officials on Monday to discuss how to respond to the crisis.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had seized the Stena Impero on Friday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The move came two weeks after British authorities seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on suspicion of breaching sanctions against Syria.

