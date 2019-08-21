British PM bats for dialogue between India, Pakistan on Kashmir

London: The British PM Boris Johnson has batted for dialogue between India and Pakistan calling Kashmir a bilateral issue between the two nations.

Johnson said Kashmir remains a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan as far as the UK’s view is concerned. His response comes on the matter during a telephone call between the two leaders.

The Downing Street spokesperson said in an official readout of the phone call on Tuesday that “The Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Modi discussed the current situation in Kashmir”.

The spokesperson said :”The Prime Minister made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir as one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue”.

