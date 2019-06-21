British magazine declares PM Modi as world’s most powerful person in 2019

London: The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declared as world’s most powerful person in 2019 by a leading British magazine.

Modi will be featured on the cover page of British Herald Magazine in July. It will be released on 15th July 2019. His endeavour to tackle climate change has been seen positively by the world, the magazine said.

Adding another feather to his cap, the British Herald poll said that Modi has defeated several world leaders and politicians in the poll.

The poll results said Modi won with 30.9% of the vote. He was placed well ahead of Russian leader Vlamidir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping with 29.9%, 21.9%, and 18.1% votes respectively.

According to reports, over 25 world leaders were nominated in the reader’s poll and four candidates were finally selected for the final round by an expert panel.

Interestingly, the website of the British magazine crashed as many voters attempted to vote for their preferred leaders. In first week of June, the voting page of British Herald crossed 2.5 Million hits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a key figure in the Asian region and has earned praise for his government’s ”Act East Policy”, the magazine said.

The Indian Prime Minister’s ratings soared up in the run-up to the 2019 general elections solely due to his stand against terrorism and the airstrike on terror camps in Pakistan.

Implementations of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna and Clean India scheme by constructing toilets all around the country has earned him laurels.