British Deputy High Commissioner Meets Culture Secretary

UncategorizedHeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
British Deputy High Commissioner
20

Bhubaneswar: British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Bruce Bucknell had a courtesy meet with Manoranjan Panigrahy, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture here today afternoon.

During the discussion, both agreed to upgrade and develop the British Information Centre working in Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library. The centre’s activities in promoting higher education, professional training and cultural exchanges will be further developed, both agreed.

Related Posts

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

Besides, Mr. Bucknell highly praised world famous Car Festival and other cultural resources of Odisha.

Principal Secretary Panigrahy presented some books on Odisha to Mr. Bucknell. Dr. Sunil K. Patnaik, Secretary, Odisha Institute of Maritime and South-East Asian Studies and Ms. S. Satapathy, Press and Public Affairs Officer were also present.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

1 of 5,938