British Deputy High Commissioner Meets Culture Secretary

Bhubaneswar: British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Bruce Bucknell had a courtesy meet with Manoranjan Panigrahy, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture here today afternoon.

During the discussion, both agreed to upgrade and develop the British Information Centre working in Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library. The centre’s activities in promoting higher education, professional training and cultural exchanges will be further developed, both agreed.

Besides, Mr. Bucknell highly praised world famous Car Festival and other cultural resources of Odisha.

Principal Secretary Panigrahy presented some books on Odisha to Mr. Bucknell. Dr. Sunil K. Patnaik, Secretary, Odisha Institute of Maritime and South-East Asian Studies and Ms. S. Satapathy, Press and Public Affairs Officer were also present.