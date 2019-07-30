British Council GREAT Talks held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: British Council is organising the GREAT Talks series across India. Renowned research scientist, speaker & author, Professor Lewis Dartnell delivered talks at various locations in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

Dartnell delivered a lecture from the Odisha Primary Education Program Authority (OPEPA) office through video conferencing which reached out to 600 students in 30 districts and. He also delivered talks at Government Boys High School and CV Raman College of Engineering here. These talks will be held at different schools to give students in Bhubaneshwar the chance to connect with an expert from the UK and to motivate students to plan careers in science and biology.

Prof.Dartnell is a world-famous author with two bestsellers ‘Origins’ and ‘The Knowledge’ and is known for his media presence and public lectures on astrobiology. He spoke about astrobiology and the hunt for alien life. An authority on the subject, his various books dealing with the origins of the earth and where it is headed. After Bhubaneswar, he will speak in Bangalore and Pune.

These talks will be held across India, with more experts from the UK giving students in smaller cities the same chances as those in larger metros to connect with subject matter experts.

The GREAT Talks bring celebrated UK professionals and experts in diverse areas such as science, art, design, environment and space to address and interact with young Indian students. They are aimed at motivating students to plan their careers effectively after interacting with eminent UK speakers.

In India, the British Council works to provide greater access to knowledge and opportunities to young people. After interacting with Professor Dartnell, students learnt about new fields and opportunities in biology, astrobiology and the sciences. Throughout the year, the British Council will organise and host a variety of lectures on diverse topics to create opportunities for Indian students to engage with distinguished UK personalities who bring insightful, real-world experiences and outlook to these talks.

Dr. Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director East and Northeast India, British Council said: “We are delighted to bring Professor Dartnell and the GREAT Talks to Bhubaneshwar. British Council aims to inspire young minds through access to renowned thought leaders in the UK. Given the proximity to the CV Raman Center, young people in Bhubaneshwar will naturally have a great curiosity about science and technology. Professor Dartnell’s talks are extremely stimulating and I am confident these lectures will ignite conversations and inspire young people to pursue careers in science research in the UK.”