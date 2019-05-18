Bring more farmers under umbrella of corp insurance: Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: On the backdrop of frequent calamities and other vagaries of nature, it is imperative to bring more and more farmers under the protective umbrella of crop insurance, Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said here on Saturday.

Padhi said this while presiding over State Level Coordination Meeting on crop insurance held in secretariat conference hall today wherein the Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Saurav Garg outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the insurance performances of last year, the Chief Secretary directed to enroll more and more farmers under crop insurance through intensive awareness activities. The focus was laid on bringing more non-loanee farmers to the fold of crop insurance.

Discussions in the meeting showed that during last Kharif Season around 15 lakh farmers were registered under crop insurance with a total premium of Rs 1102 crore. Target was set to insure at least 22 lakh farmers during the coming Kharif Season. With this target, the total premium to be paid by Government is estimated at around Rs.1380 crore.

It is pertinent here to mention that around 98 per cent of the total premium is borne by both the State and Central Government on 50:50 sharing basis. Around 2 per cent is paid by the farmer.

On directions of Chief Secretary AP Padhi, a comparative calculation of the premium paid and claim payouts given by insurance companies to the farmers were made. It was seen that in the year 2017, an amount of Rs. 940 crore was paid to the insurance companies towards the premium for Kharif crop, against which the total claim payout of the farmers was Rs 1726 crore. During Rabi Season of 2017, the total premium paid was Rs 19.14 crore against which the claim payout was Rs 43 crore. In the year 2018, a total amount of Rs 1102 crore has been paid to the companies towards the premium. The yield rate report for 2018 has already been given to the companies after the crop cutting experiments. Senior officers of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment expect that this year the claim payout may cross Rs 1200 crore for Kharif crop. The assessment of Rabi crop loss is going on. An Amount of Rs 8.23 crore has been paid towards premium to the companies.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagan Kumar Dhal, Principal Secretary Agriculture Sourav Garg, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary Cooperation Krishan Kumar, Registrar Cooperative Societies Tribikram Pradhan, Director Agriculture Muthu Kumar along with representatives from Insurance companies, and State level Banker Coordination Committee participated in the discussions.