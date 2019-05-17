Brightburn to release in India on May 24

Mumbai: Brightburn, an American superhero horror film, produced by James Gunn and Kenneth Huang will be released in India on May 24.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter along with a poster of the film today.

<>

A superhero – horror film… #Brightburn to release on 24 May 2019 in #India… Poster: pic.twitter.com/iiHhksaLUY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019



</>

The film, directed by David Yarovesky, from a screenplay by Mark and Brian Gunn stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

It is produced and financed by Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, Troll Court Entertainment, and The H Collective, and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.