Brexit deal: British PM announces resignation

London: British premier Theresa May on Friday announced that she would step down as she was not able to deliver Brexit deal effectively.

Her announcement has triggered a contest that will bring a new leadership to the saddle who will push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

May said she will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

May said outside 10 Downing Street :”I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7 June so that a successor can be chosen”.

Media reports said the British premier endured crisis and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify.

Observers maintained that May’s departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split. This would raise the possibilities of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary election.