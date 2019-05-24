Brexit deal: British PM announces resignation

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Brexit deal
12

London: British premier Theresa May on Friday announced that she would step down as she was not able to deliver Brexit deal effectively.

Her announcement has triggered a contest that will bring a new leadership to the saddle who will push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

May said she will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

Related Posts

Naveen likely to take oath as CM for record 5th term on…

Rahul Gandhi likely to offer resignation at CWC meet…

New Modi dispensation to cut personal taxes to revive…

May said outside 10 Downing Street :”I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7 June so that a successor can be chosen”.

Media reports said the British premier endured crisis and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify.

Observers maintained that May’s departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split. This would raise the possibilities of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary election.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.