Brendon McCullum Retires From All Formats of Cricket

Auckland: After South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn bade adieu to Test cricket, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum announced his retirement from all formats of the game today.

McCullum, who is currently playing for Toronto Nationals, had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2016 but continued to ply his trade in various T20 leagues across the globe.

In a long post on his Twitter handle, McCullum said, “It is with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket following the conclusion of the GT20 in Canada.”

The 37-year-old former Blac Caps skipper has played 101 Tests in which he scored 6453 runs with 12 hundreds and the highest score of 302.

In 260 ODIs, he scored 6083 runs with five hundreds while 71 T20 Internationals fetched him 2140 runs.

He is the second most successful batsman in T20 cricket and is close to becoming the second player after Chris Gayle to cross 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

However he has a staggering T20 career (all leagues included) as he scored 9922 runs 370 games so far, he announced his retirement from all cricket with the Global T20 tournament in Canada being his final assignment.

Former New Zealand captain had already quit playing in the Indian Premier League after going unsold in the auctions in December last year and retired from the Big Bash League in February this year. He was later roped in as the batting coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in July.