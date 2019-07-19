Breaking stereotypes! Daughters trio performs father’s funeral rites in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Breaking the stereotypes of age-old Hindu tradition, a daughters trio performed the last rites after their father’s demise and lit the funeral pyre in Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the deceased, Sukanta Kumar Pattnaik of colony no. 119 of Malkangiri Sadar, was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital after complaining about the cardiovascular related ailment and later shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital.

However, he passed away yesterday following a heart attack.

After his body was claimed, the mortal remains were brought to his residence. Relatives and neighbours thronged to pay their last respect to the demised soul. But what echoed the place was the question as to who will perform the last rites. Traditionally the last rites of a deceased person are always performed by a male member of the family. Sukanta did not have a male heir to carry forward his name or complete funeral rites.

But soon the questions were answered as Sukanta’s three daughter- Sasmita, Smita and Sangeeta gave a progressive twist as they stepped out to perform the last rites. The trio also carried the body to the cremation ground as prayers were chanted to Yama following which they lit their father’s pyre.

The incident drew appreciation from one and all. People in the town said now the society has changed as women have assumed the roles that were traditionally set aside for men.