Brands celebrate Chandrayaan-2 launch via advertisements

New Delhi: As the whole nation is celebrating the successful launch of India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, brands acknowledged the effort via advertisements.

Popular brands such as Amul, Vicks, KFC, Bookmyshow, Sony, Café Coffee Day, Too Yum, IDFC First Bank and many more set the social media on fire by expressing their pride and happiness for the country through quirky creatives.

With Chandrayaan-2, India will become only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on Moon.

Country’s ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota onboard heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed as ‘Bahubali’, at 2.51 am. on July 15.

The Lander, Vikram, will land near the South Pole of the moon on September 6.