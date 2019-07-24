Brands celebrate Chandrayaan-2 launch via advertisements

By pragativadinewsservice
Chandrayaan-2 launch
New Delhi: As the whole nation is celebrating the successful launch of India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, brands acknowledged the effort via advertisements.

Popular brands such as Amul, Vicks, KFC, Bookmyshow, Sony, Café Coffee Day, Too Yum, IDFC First Bank and many more set the social media on fire by expressing their pride and happiness for the country through quirky creatives.

View this post on Instagram

 

#Amul Topical: #ISRO successfully launches #Chandrayaan2!

A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india) on


Mission accomplished! Congrats everyone for making this mission a great success. #Chandrayaan2 #NoKhichKhich #NoHichKich

A post shared by Vicks India (@vicks_india) on


That was a finger lickin’ lift off! #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #IndiaMoonMission

A post shared by KFC India (@kfcindia_official) on


Chaand upar par himmat usse bhi upar. Today, a billion people reach for the moon! #RiskUthaNaamBana

A post shared by Mountain Dew India (@mountaindewin) on


With Chandrayaan-2, India will become only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on Moon.

Country’s ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota onboard heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed as ‘Bahubali’, at 2.51 am. on July 15.

The Lander, Vikram, will land near the South Pole of the moon on September 6.

