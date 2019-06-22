Branding On Wheels—New form of Non Fare Revenue generation

Rourkela: Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway has started the project of Branding On Wheels. It is for the first time in Indian Railways, SER has finalised a contract for displaying advertisement on the exterior of freight trains.

Advertisement on freight trains will give wide publicity across the country. This is a form of movable advertisement. In its first phase, the contract has been awarded to M/s Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd for a total value of Rs 1.5 crores per annum for 300 BOXN wagons. The contract is awarded for a period of five years.

Beside this Chakradharpur division has successfully awarded the branding on Steel Express running between Tatanagar and Howrah Station to M/s Tata Steel.

With this present contract, Chakradharpur Division has achieved another feather in the field of “Branding On Wheels”. This is a win-win situation for both stack holder i.e. Indian Railways and M/s Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd.