Brainstorming Session on Chief Minister’s new initiative –5Ts

Bhubaneswar: A brainstorming session involving the officials of Odisha state disaster management authority (OSDMA) and office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) was held on Saturday in OSDMA conference hall.

The session was chaired by OSDMA Managing Director and SRC Bishnupada Sethi. Innovation in each sector were discussed on an individual basis with reference to the 5Ts.

The Managing Director advised everyone to be more imaginative and come out with innovative concepts and technologies in planning, implementation and monitoring activities thereby ensuring effective Disaster Management at large.

Action Plan for lightning, drowning and snakebite, implementation of VDMP were decided in the session.