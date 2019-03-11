Brahmastra to release in Tamil, Telugu; official logo out

Mumbai: The makers of Dharma venture ‘Brahmastra‘ have unveiled the official logo on social media in Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi confirming its release in the other two regional languages.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details.

#NewsBreak: #Brahmāstra to release in #Tamil and #Telugu… Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy… Directed by Ayan Mukerji… Produced by Dharma Productions… Fox Star Studios presentation… #Christmas2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xl6TPadQM2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019



Brahmastra’ happens to be a trilogy. It features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Big B will be seen sharing screen space together. Mouni Roy also plays an important part in the movie.

Earlier this month, the official logo was first unveiled at Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh where the lead pair of Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukherji were present.

The first edition of the movie is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.