‘Brahmastra’ release date postponed to Summer 2020

Mumbai: The release date of highly-anticipated movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been postponed from Christmas 2019 to summer 2020.

The announcement was made by film’s director Ayan Mukerji today. In a letter addressed to fans, the director explained the reason behind the decision.

“Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of this date,” Ayan wrote.

He also mentioned the VFX team among others required more time to create the movie better.

Brahmastra is intended as the first film in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy. The film marks the first outing of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. Brahmastra was set to initially release on August 15, 2019.