Brahmanitarang ASI caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Sundargarh: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday caught the assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) of Brahmanitarang police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from a person.

The accused officer was identified as Madhusudan Patra. He has been posted at Brahmanitarang police station in Rourkela.

Sources said Patra had demanded Rs 5000 from the victim and also threatened that if he fails to pay the bribe he will implicate and arrest him in a fake case.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials of the anti-corruption wing caught Patra red-handed while accepting the gratification.