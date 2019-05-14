BPUT postpones semesters as dates clash with NEET 2019 exams

Bhubaneswar: The BPUT has postponed its semester examinations owing to clash of dates with NEET 2019 exams in Odisha, Examinations Director of BPUT, Deepak Kumar Sahoo said.

According to the notification issued, the semester (regular and back) examinations of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) scheduled to be held on May 20 have been postponed to June 13 as the dates clashed with the All-India National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam.

The Vice-Chancellor passed an order to postpone all examinations of May 20.

Earlier, both BPUT and NEET examinations were rescheduled to May 20 in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Fani.